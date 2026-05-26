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Science & Research
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Idaho Matters

A dinosaur toe bone could point to a brand new species

By Samantha Wright
Published May 26, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
Arky the dinosaur.
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Arky the dinosaur.
L.J. Krumenacker
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L.J. Krumenacker
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L.J. Krumenacker

Since we last spoke with Paleontologist L.J. Krumenacker 10 years ago, he’s been busy.

A few years back, he campaigned to get Idaho to pick a state dinosaur, the Oryctodomeus. And lately, he’s been staring at a toe bone at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, where he works as an affiliate curator. He thinks this dinosaur could be a brand new, undiscovered species of dinosaur from the Red Canyon Ranch Quarry of northern Wyoming.

Krumenacker is a geology professor at the College of Eastern Idaho and an adjunct professor of geosciences at Idaho State University, and he joins Idaho Matters to talk about Arky the dinosaur.

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Idaho Matters DinosaursIdaho Museum of Natural History
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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