A dinosaur toe bone could point to a brand new species

Since we last spoke with Paleontologist L.J. Krumenacker 10 years ago , he’s been busy.

A few years back, he campaigned to get Idaho to pick a state dinosaur , the Oryctodomeus. And lately, he’s been staring at a toe bone at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, where he works as an affiliate curator. He thinks this dinosaur could be a brand new, undiscovered species of dinosaur from the Red Canyon Ranch Quarry of northern Wyoming.

Krumenacker is a geology professor at the College of Eastern Idaho and an adjunct professor of geosciences at Idaho State University, and he joins Idaho Matters to talk about Arky the dinosaur.