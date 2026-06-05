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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 5, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published June 5, 2026 at 1:38 PM MDT
An adult pygmy rabbit peers out from a a shaded area inside a six-acre enclosure near Ephrata, Wash.
Shannon Dininny
/
AP
An adult pygmy rabbit peers out from a a shaded area inside a six-acre enclosure near Ephrata, Wash.

Idaho's State Superintendent of Public Schools is calling for a change to Idaho's public school funding formula, environmental advocates want federal protections for pygmy rabbits and some rural areas in the state are running into issues with wastewater pollution.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters EducationConservationSkiingTeton DamWastewaterClimate Change
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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