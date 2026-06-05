Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 5, 2026
Idaho's State Superintendent of Public Schools is calling for a change to Idaho's public school funding formula, environmental advocates want federal protections for pygmy rabbits and some rural areas in the state are running into issues with wastewater pollution.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kaleb Roedel, reporter for KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau
- Kira Corasanti, managing editor of Teton Valley News
- Lauren Paterson, reporter and host for Boise State Public Radio