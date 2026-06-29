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Idaho Matters

Micron's AI boom offers a window into the economy's next chapter

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 29, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
A Boise State AI promotional image on the initiative's website.
Boise State University
A Boise State AI promotional image on the initiative's website.

It's been an extraordinary few weeks for Boise-based Micron. The company just reported record revenue, continues to see explosive demand for the advanced memory chips powering artificial intelligence and has become one of the biggest players in the global AI race. But even with those record results, the stock has sgeen significant swings as investors try to figure out how long this AI boom can last.

And Micron's story is really a window into the bigger economy.

Artificial intelligence is changing the way companies invest, hire and compete. Inflation has come down significantly from its peak. However, many Americans are still feeling the pinch of higher prices for everything from groceries to insurance.

So as consumers remain cautious, the Federal Reserve continues to walk a tightrope between controlling inflation and protecting jobs Many people are wondering what AI could mean for their own careers.

So, how should we make sense of all of it? Jason Norris with Ferguson Wellman Capital Management joined Idaho Matters to help answer that question.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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