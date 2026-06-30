Amid immigration crackdowns, Nampa's 208 Night Market becomes a space for connection

The 208 Night Market is an event that highlights food and community in Nampa for the last three summers. With thousands of attendees and more than a hundred vendors, you can dig into the char of grilled asada and satisfy your thirst with an agua fresca.

Treasure Valley residents share their ICE concerns at the 208 Night Market As concerns over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency rise, Boise State Public Radio wanted to know what makes people come together despite recent crackdowns on immigrant communities.

Reporters Chantal Ramirez Sanchez and Steffi Puerto set out to find out why people want to come together despite recent crackdowns on immigrant communities.

