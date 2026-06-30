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Idaho Matters

Amid immigration crackdowns, Nampa's 208 Night Market becomes a space for connection

By Samantha Wright
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT
People tanding talking near a vendor of sarapes and cowboy hats
Steffi Puerto
/
Boise State Public Radio
People tanding talking near a vendor of sarapes and cowboy hats

The 208 Night Market is an event that highlights food and community in Nampa for the last three summers. With thousands of attendees and more than a hundred vendors, you can dig into the char of grilled asada and satisfy your thirst with an agua fresca.

Atendees are scattered around the center of the 208 Night Market.
Treasure Valley residents share their ICE concerns at the 208 Night Market
As concerns over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency rise, Boise State Public Radio wanted to know what makes people come together despite recent crackdowns on immigrant communities.

Reporters Chantal Ramirez Sanchez and Steffi Puerto set out to find out why people want to come together despite recent crackdowns on immigrant communities.

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Idaho Matters Canyon CountyHispanicImmigration And Customs EnforcementImmigration
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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