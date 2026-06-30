Investigation finds that Bryan Kohberger case costs Idaho more than $8 million

The Bryan Kohberger case has cost the State of Idaho over $8 million. The Idaho Statesman has been investigating the costs of the case, including the $5.5 million spent on his defense.

Kohberger is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow in 2025. A judge sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty.

Kevin Fixler, an investigative reporter with the Idaho Statesman, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.

