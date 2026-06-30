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Idaho Matters

In the Arms of Mountains: Cole LeFavour reflects on home, identity and life in Idaho

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:57 PM MDT
‎ Beacon Press

Some places stay with you forever. They shape who you are, they challenge you, they comfort you and sometimes they break your heart.

Our guest today knows that feeling well.

Cole Nicole Lefavour has written a new memoir called "In the Arms of Mountains." It's a story about growing up in Idaho, about finding your voice, about love, loss, public service and the deep connection between people and the land they call home.

It's also a book that challenges some of our assumptions about rural America and reminds us that the places we come from are often more complicated — and more beautiful — than they appear.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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