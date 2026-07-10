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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 10, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:46 PM MDT
Boise River Greenbelt bridge.
James G. Edmondson2014
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Flickr

A murder on Boise’s Greenbelt has shaken the City of Trees. On Thursday, police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, there’s some welcome news for Idaho’s farmers, ranchers, and others who rely on the Snake River. State officials have reached an agreement with Idaho Power that will prevent a major water curtailment this year. And in Sun Valley, some of the world’s biggest names in business, technology, media and finance are gathering for the annual Allen & Company conference.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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