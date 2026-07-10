Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 10, 2026

A murder on Boise’s Greenbelt has shaken the City of Trees. On Thursday, police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, there’s some welcome news for Idaho’s farmers, ranchers, and others who rely on the Snake River. State officials have reached an agreement with Idaho Power that will prevent a major water curtailment this year. And in Sun Valley, some of the world’s biggest names in business, technology, media and finance are gathering for the annual Allen & Company conference.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

