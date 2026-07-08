Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 8, 2026

Cervical cancer is still hitting some communities harder than others, according to a new report that finds women living in poverty are far more likely to develop the disease and nearly 50% more likely to die from it.

That's despite the fact that cervical cancer is highly preventable through the HPV vaccine and routine screening. Experts say the gap isn’t about medical advances but about who can actually get access to care.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.