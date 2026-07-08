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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 8, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT
Cancer of the cervix is one of the most common cancers affecting women and can be fatal. Here, cervical cancer cells are dividing, as seen through a colored scanning electron micrograph.
Steve Gschmeissner
/
Getty Images/Science Photo Library
Cancer of the cervix is one of the most common cancers affecting women and can be fatal. Here, cervical cancer cells are dividing, as seen through a colored scanning electron micrograph.

Cervical cancer is still hitting some communities harder than others, according to a new report that finds women living in poverty are far more likely to develop the disease and nearly 50% more likely to die from it.

That's despite the fact that cervical cancer is highly preventable through the HPV vaccine and routine screening. Experts say the gap isn’t about medical advances but about who can actually get access to care. 

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCancer
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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