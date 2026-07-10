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Idaho Matters

Rachel Linden returns with a novel about fate, love and second chances

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:45 PM MDT
Berkley

What if your birthday came with a peek into the future?

In Rachel Linden's new book, A Sprinkle of Sweet Serendipity, Emmie Waynne gets just that.

On her 34th birthday, Emmy, a single mom and chocolatier, finally receives the family vision she's been waiting for and it shows her a life more wonderful than she ever imagined.

But when reality and her dream future begin to collide, Emmie must choose between the life she always thought she wanted and the one that might truly make her happy.

Linden joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her latest release.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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