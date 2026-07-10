Rachel Linden returns with a novel about fate, love and second chances

What if your birthday came with a peek into the future?

In Rachel Linden's new book, A Sprinkle of Sweet Serendipity, Emmie Waynne gets just that.

On her 34th birthday, Emmy, a single mom and chocolatier, finally receives the family vision she's been waiting for and it shows her a life more wonderful than she ever imagined.

But when reality and her dream future begin to collide, Emmie must choose between the life she always thought she wanted and the one that might truly make her happy.

Linden joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her latest release.