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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 28, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:32 PM MDT
The ISDA has ramped up testing the waterways for quagga mussels in the past year.
Idaho State Department of Agriculture
/
ISDA
The ISDA has ramped up testing the waterways for quagga mussels in the past year.

Idaho is once again trying to wipe out an invasive species that could have a huge impact on the Snake River and ICE flights have been operating out of the Twin Falls airport twice a week with a group of local residents watching and documenting who is being flown out.

Plus, as the Trump Administration moves to eliminate a decades-old rule protecting millions of acres of national forest land, Idaho has been put in an unusual position.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableQuagga MusselIce
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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