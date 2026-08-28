Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 28, 2026

Idaho is once again trying to wipe out an invasive species that could have a huge impact on the Snake River and ICE flights have been operating out of the Twin Falls airport twice a week with a group of local residents watching and documenting who is being flown out.

Plus, as the Trump Administration moves to eliminate a decades-old rule protecting millions of acres of national forest land, Idaho has been put in an unusual position.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

