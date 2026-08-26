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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 26, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT
For something many deem a "health food," sprouts regularly appear on official outbreak lists.
iStockphoto
For something many deem a "health food," sprouts regularly appear on official outbreak lists.

Two unvaccinated people in Pennsylvania have died from measles. They're the first measles deaths reported in the U.S. this year and the first in Pennsylvania in 35 years. And this comes as the number of cases nationwide just keeps climbing.

The CDC has now confirmed more than 2,700 cases this year, the most we've seen in this country since 1991.

So where does this leave us? And with kids heading back to school, are there more families that should be doing right now to protect themselves?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to answer these questions.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableFood RecallVaccination
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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