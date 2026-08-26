Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: August 26, 2026

Two unvaccinated people in Pennsylvania have died from measles. They're the first measles deaths reported in the U.S. this year and the first in Pennsylvania in 35 years. And this comes as the number of cases nationwide just keeps climbing.

The CDC has now confirmed more than 2,700 cases this year, the most we've seen in this country since 1991.

So where does this leave us? And with kids heading back to school, are there more families that should be doing right now to protect themselves?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to answer these questions.