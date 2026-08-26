Experts share tips for protecting children as school starts

As children across Idaho head back to school, families are getting used to new schedules, new teachers, new coaches and, for many kids, a whole new group of adults in their lives.

It's also a good time for parents to think about something that may not be on the traditional back-to-school checklist: personal safety.

Experts say simple conversations about boundaries, trusted adults, and what to do when something doesn’t feel right can go a long way toward keeping children safe. And for teachers and other school staff, the return to the classroom can provide an important opportunity to notice when a child may be struggling or need help.

Sonja Howerton, executive director of the Idaho Network of Children's Advocacy Centers, and Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund joined Idaho Matters to talk about what parents and educators should know.

