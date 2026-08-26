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Idaho Matters

Experts share tips for protecting children as school starts

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
A child plays with a colorful puzzle.
Giraffe Laugh

As children across Idaho head back to school, families are getting used to new schedules, new teachers, new coaches and, for many kids, a whole new group of adults in their lives.

It's also a good time for parents to think about something that may not be on the traditional back-to-school checklist: personal safety.

Experts say simple conversations about boundaries, trusted adults, and what to do when something doesn’t feel right can go a long way toward keeping children safe. And for teachers and other school staff, the return to the classroom can provide an important opportunity to notice when a child may be struggling or need help.

Sonja Howerton, executive director of the Idaho Network of Children's Advocacy Centers, and Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund joined Idaho Matters to talk about what parents and educators should know.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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