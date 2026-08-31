Boise State research examines the role of inflammation in breast cancer

One Boise State scientist is looking at whether an inflammatory protein, called OSM, could be helping tumors spread to lymph nodes, the lungs and even bones. She’s looking at ways to treat breast cancer by slowing down OSM and its possible deadly effects.

Dr. Cheryl Jorcyk, a professor in the department of Biological Sciences at Boise State University, is sharing more about her research. She'll be talking about inflammation in cancer at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise on Thursday, Sept. 3, and she joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

