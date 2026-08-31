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Boise State research examines the role of inflammation in breast cancer

By Samantha Wright
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:55 PM MDT
Cancer of the cervix is one of the most common cancers affecting women and can be fatal. Here, cervical cancer cells are dividing, as seen through a colored scanning electron micrograph.
Steve Gschmeissner
/
Getty Images/Science Photo Library
Cancer of the cervix is one of the most common cancers affecting women and can be fatal. Here, cervical cancer cells are dividing, as seen through a colored scanning electron micrograph.

One Boise State scientist is looking at whether an inflammatory protein, called OSM, could be helping tumors spread to lymph nodes, the lungs and even bones. She’s looking at ways to treat breast cancer by slowing down OSM and its possible deadly effects.

Dr. Cheryl Jorcyk, a professor in the department of Biological Sciences at Boise State University, is sharing more about her research. She'll be talking about inflammation in cancer at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise on Thursday, Sept. 3, and she joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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