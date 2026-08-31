© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Two Idaho groups work to close the gap in civil legal aid

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:55 PM MDT
A wooden gavel.
Paul and Kami McGuire
/
Flickr
A wooden gavel.

For most of us, the idea of needing a lawyer brings to mind a criminal case. But some of the legal problems that can most quickly upend a person's life happen outside the criminal justice system: an eviction, a domestic violence protection order, a custody dispute, or the loss of benefits someone depends on.

And in most civil cases, there's no guarantee that someone who can't afford an attorney will have one.

That leaves thousands of Idahoans trying to navigate a complicated legal system on their own, often at a moment when their housing, safety or financial security is already at risk.

Two organizations working to close that gap are Idaho Legal Aid Services and the Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program. They're among the organizations supported by Access to Justice Idaho and its annual fundraiser, Justice Uncorked, coming up Thursday, Sept. 17 in Garden City.

Sunrise Ayers, executive director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, and Jennifer Schindele, director of the Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate