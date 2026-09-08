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Idaho Matters

The State Supreme Court has again rejected how officials described Prop 1 to voters

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 8, 2026 at 1:15 PM MDT
Tamanoeconomico
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Wikimedia Commons

The Idaho Supreme Court has once again stepped into a fight over how an abortion-rights initiative will be described to voters this fall.

The court ruled Friday unanimously that Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane failed to write clear and accurate statements explaining what a “yes” or “no” vote on proposition one would actually do.

The justices said the original language left out important parts of the initiative — and made some of the exceptions under Idaho's current abortion ban sound broader than they actually are.

State officials were given just about a day to try again. They submitted new language Saturday — and the Supreme Court has now signed off on it.

Our James Dawson has been following this story from the start and he joined Idaho Matters for more.

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Idaho Matters AbortionIdaho Supreme CourtRaul Labrador
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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