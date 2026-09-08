A new investigation into Idaho's faith-healing sects

For decades, Idaho law has allowed some parents to rely on prayer rather than medical care when their children are seriously ill — if that decision is based on their religious beliefs.

Now, a new ProPublica investigation takes a much closer look at the consequences of that law.

Reporter Audrey Dutton gathered years of coroner and police records and asked more than a dozen medical experts to review the deaths of children from Idaho's faith-healing communities.

They found at least 15 babies and children died between 2015 and 2025 from conditions that could have been successfully treated. And in some families, it happened more than once.

Dutton joined Idaho Matters to talk about her investigation.