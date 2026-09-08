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Idaho Matters

A new investigation into Idaho's faith-healing sects

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 8, 2026 at 1:11 PM MDT
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For decades, Idaho law has allowed some parents to rely on prayer rather than medical care when their children are seriously ill — if that decision is based on their religious beliefs.

Now, a new ProPublica investigation takes a much closer look at the consequences of that law.

Reporter Audrey Dutton gathered years of coroner and police records and asked more than a dozen medical experts to review the deaths of children from Idaho's faith-healing communities.

They found at least 15 babies and children died between 2015 and 2025 from conditions that could have been successfully treated. And in some families, it happened more than once.

Dutton joined Idaho Matters to talk about her investigation.

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Idaho Matters Faith Healing
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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