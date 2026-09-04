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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 4, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 4, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
Cindy Shebley/ Flickr Creative Commons

Earlier this week, mayors and city council members from six cities met in front of Ada County commissioners to talk about how rats are spreading across the Treasure Valley and what they can do about it.

Plus, the Idaho Supreme Court is weighing a fight over the wording voters will see on November's abortion-rights ballot initiative, Bannock County is trying to get ahead of the growing interest in ai data centers, McCall's Fourth of July celebration could look a little different next summer and arguments will soon be heard in Lori Vallow Daybell's appeal of her murder convictions.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableAbortion ReversalLori VallowAI
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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