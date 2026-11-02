An exit interview with Idaho's Folklorist

For 13 years, Steven Hatcher has held the role of State Folklorist at the Idaho Commission On The Arts .

You’ve heard some of his work here on Idaho Matters on our Expressive Idaho series. He coordinated the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program, the Folk Arts Fellowship and the Mexican Music Project .

Friday, Oct. 30 was his last day on the job and he joined Idaho Matters to chat a little bit about everything he’s seen and done over his time at the Commission.