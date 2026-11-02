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Idaho Matters

An exit interview with Idaho's Folklorist

By Tom Michael
Published November 2, 2026 at 1:16 PM MST
Idaho Commission on the Arts

For 13 years, Steven Hatcher has held the role of State Folklorist at the Idaho Commission On The Arts.

You’ve heard some of his work here on Idaho Matters on our Expressive Idaho series. He coordinated the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program, the Folk Arts Fellowship and the Mexican Music Project.

Friday, Oct. 30 was his last day on the job and he joined Idaho Matters to chat a little bit about everything he’s seen and done over his time at the Commission.

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Idaho Matters Idaho Commission on the ArtsCowboy Art
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Tom Michael
I'm the GM here, meaning I'm responsible for our management and leadership. My most recent focus is on digital transformation, long-term financial stability and a more inclusive workplace. When I want a break from the news, I enjoy running in the Boise foothills.
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