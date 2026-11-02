An exit interview with Idaho's Folklorist
For 13 years, Steven Hatcher has held the role of State Folklorist at the Idaho Commission On The Arts.
You’ve heard some of his work here on Idaho Matters on our Expressive Idaho series. He coordinated the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program, the Folk Arts Fellowship and the Mexican Music Project.
Friday, Oct. 30 was his last day on the job and he joined Idaho Matters to chat a little bit about everything he’s seen and done over his time at the Commission.