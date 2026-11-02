NAMI Idaho works to help Idahoans

When we think about our health, we tend to think about the physical aspects like annual physicals, eating right, exercising and going to the dentist. But there is another aspect that is just as important and that’s our mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is on a mission to make mental health awareness and education a priority in our lives. It’s holding NAMI Idaho’s 2026 Mental Health Conference on Friday, Nov. 6 in Boise.

Beth Markley, Executive Director of NAMI Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.

