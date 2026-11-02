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Idaho Matters

NAMI Idaho works to help Idahoans

By Melea Bates
Published November 2, 2026 at 1:15 PM MST
Tracy Lee for NPR

When we think about our health, we tend to think about the physical aspects like annual physicals, eating right, exercising and going to the dentist. But there is another aspect that is just as important and that’s our mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is on a mission to make mental health awareness and education a priority in our lives. It’s holding NAMI Idaho’s 2026 Mental Health Conference on Friday, Nov. 6 in Boise.

Beth Markley, Executive Director of NAMI Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.

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Idaho Matters Mental Health
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Melea Bates
I am currently studying Strategic Communications with an emphasis in Media at Boise State University and will graduate in 2027. I am excited to be starting a new chapter of my life here as a Digital Associate at Boise State Public Radio. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email <a href="mailto:idahomatters@boisestate.edu">idahomatters@boisestate.edu</a>.
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