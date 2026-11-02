Death Cap Mushrooms have popped up in Boise

If you've been on the Boise Greenbelt lately you may have noticed mushrooms popping up all over the place. Officials say they may be Death Cap Mushrooms . They’ve appeared in idaho before in 2022 and 2025.

The Idaho Central District Health Department has issued a warning about these deadly mushrooms and is urging people to stay away from all wild mushrooms at this time.

Dr. Jaime Butler-Dawson, Epidemiology Program Manager at Central District Health and Dr. Michael Meyer, the President of the Southern Idaho Mushroom Club joined Idaho Matters to talk mushrooms.