Death Cap Mushrooms have popped up in Boise
If you've been on the Boise Greenbelt lately you may have noticed mushrooms popping up all over the place. Officials say they may be Death Cap Mushrooms. They’ve appeared in idaho before in 2022 and 2025.
The Idaho Central District Health Department has issued a warning about these deadly mushrooms and is urging people to stay away from all wild mushrooms at this time.
Dr. Jaime Butler-Dawson, Epidemiology Program Manager at Central District Health and Dr. Michael Meyer, the President of the Southern Idaho Mushroom Club joined Idaho Matters to talk mushrooms.
If you suspect that you may have eaten one of these mushrooms please call The Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. You can also call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 if you think your pet may have eaten a mushroom.