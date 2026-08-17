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Idaho Matters

Space Robots - Dragonfly heads to Titan

By Samantha Wright
Published August 17, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
Dragonfly Entry, Descent, Landing and Takeoff sequence on Titan rendering. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
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Dragonfly Entry, Descent, Landing and Takeoff sequence on Titan rendering. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
NASA/JHUAPL
Dr Jason Barnes - Dragonfly, Deputy Principle Investigator. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
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Dr Jason Barnes - Dragonfly, Deputy Principle Investigator. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
Jason Barnes
Dragonfly Mass Spectrometer in the Clean Room at Goddard Spaceflight Center.
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Dragonfly Mass Spectrometer in the Clean Room at Goddard Spaceflight Center.
Spacepoint

The Mars Rovers have uncovered a treasure trove of information about the Red Planet, but they have one major drawback - they can only travel short distances at a time, which limits where they can look for possible signs of life.

So what if scientists could hop from spot to spot in a flying robot, gathering information at each location?

That’s exactly what Dragonfly will do. It’s a NASA mission that will send a car-sized octocopter to Saturn’s moon Titan, to look for life on the mysterious ocean world.

Dr. Jason Barnes is the Deputy Principal Investigator for the Dragonfly mission and a University of Idaho professor. Idaho Matters senior producer Samantha Wright spoke with him in 2018 before the mission got the green light from NASA. He also joined Idaho Matters to talk about finding dust storms on Titan.

Now Dr. Barnes is coming to JUMP in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 26 for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots!

A colony of hot, young stars is stirring up the cosmic scene in this new picture from NASA Spitzer Space Telescope. The image shows the Orion nebula, a happening place where stars are born.
Space Robots

When we heard about the March of the Robots, we had to know more, so we asked Spacepoint if they could help us get in touch with some of the people involved with the missions and they connected us with Dr. Barnes and Kyle Averill, the president and co-founder of Spacepoint, to talk about the mission.

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Idaho Matters SpaceTitanSaturn
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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