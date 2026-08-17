Space Robots - Dragonfly heads to Titan

The Mars Rovers have uncovered a treasure trove of information about the Red Planet, but they have one major drawback - they can only travel short distances at a time, which limits where they can look for possible signs of life.

So what if scientists could hop from spot to spot in a flying robot, gathering information at each location?

That’s exactly what Dragonfly will do. It’s a NASA mission that will send a car-sized octocopter to Saturn’s moon Titan, to look for life on the mysterious ocean world.

Dr. Jason Barnes is the Deputy Principal Investigator for the Dragonfly mission and a University of Idaho professor. Idaho Matters senior producer Samantha Wright spoke with him in 2018 before the mission got the green light from NASA. He also joined Idaho Matters to talk about finding dust storms on Titan .

Now Dr. Barnes is coming to JUMP in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 26 for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots !