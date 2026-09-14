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Idaho Matters

Space Robots: Studying an asteroid up close

By Samantha Wright
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:59 PM MDT
Psyche approaches the largest metal asteroid in the solar system. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
1 of 4  — Psyche Approaches its Namesake.png
Psyche Approaches the Largest Metal Asteroid in the Solar System. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
NASA
Psyche launch in 2023. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
2 of 4  — Psyche Launch.jpg
Psyche launch in 2023. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
John Winkopp
The Psyche spacecraft flies by Mars. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
3 of 4  — Psyche Image of Mars during its flyby.png
The Psyche spacecraft flies by Mars. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
NASA
Dr Ben Weiss, MIT and Psyche mission Deputy Principle Investigator.
4 of 4  — Dr Ben Weiss with Psyche in the Clean Room.png
Dr Ben Weiss, MIT and Psyche mission Deputy Principle Investigator.
Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.

Have you ever wondered what an asteroid is made of? Well, Dr. Ben Weiss, the Chair of Planetary Science at MIT, has been wondering about that for a very long time. He studies paleomagnetism and he’s the deputy principal investigator for NASA’s Psyche mission.

The goal is to study the asteroid called Psyche to find out if it’s made of metal and if it could be the leftover core of a baby planet. The spacecraft has already made a flyby of Mars.

Dr. Weiss is coming to JUMP in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 26 for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots!

When we heard about the March of the Robots, we had to know more, so we asked Spacepoint if they could help us get in touch with some of the people involved with the missions and they connected us with Dr. Weiss and Kyle Averill, the president and co-founder of Spacepoint.

Find out more about other robot missions on our Space Robots page!

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Idaho Matters SpaceAsteroidNASA
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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