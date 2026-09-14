Space Robots: Studying an asteroid up close

Have you ever wondered what an asteroid is made of? Well, Dr. Ben Weiss , the Chair of Planetary Science at MIT, has been wondering about that for a very long time. He studies paleomagnetism and he’s the deputy principal investigator for NASA’s Psyche mission.

The goal is to study the asteroid called Psyche to find out if it’s made of metal and if it could be the leftover core of a baby planet. The spacecraft has already made a flyby of Mars .

Dr. Weiss is coming to JUMP in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 26 for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots !

When we heard about the March of the Robots, we had to know more, so we asked Spacepoint if they could help us get in touch with some of the people involved with the missions and they connected us with Dr. Weiss and Kyle Averill , the president and co-founder of Spacepoint.