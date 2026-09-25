Space Robots: The Search for Life on Mars

Did you know that a robot has been collecting samples of rocks on Mars?

Well, the Mars rover Perseverance has been driving around a crater , a possible lakebed, drilling for rock samples, and caching them in the hopes NASA can get them from the Red Planet back to Earth to see if they contain proof of past life on Mars .

That’s what Tanja Bosak has been working on. She’s an experimental geobiologist and the Returned Sample Science Co-Lead for the mission and she’s coming to JUMP in Boise on Sept. 26 for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots !

When we heard about the March of the Robots, we had to know more, so we asked Spacepoint if they could help us get in touch with some of the people involved with the missions and they connected us with Bosak and Kyle Averill , the president and co-founder of Spacepoint.