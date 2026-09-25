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Idaho Matters

Space Robots: The Search for Life on Mars

By Samantha Wright
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
Perseverance on Mars. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
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Perseverance on Mars. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
NASA/JPL
This sample, known as "Comet Geyser" was collected in March of 2024 in the Margin Unit on Mars by the rover Perseverance.
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This sample, known as "Comet Geyser" was collected in March of 2024 in the Margin Unit on Mars by the rover Perseverance.
NASA
Curiosity Launches aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
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Curiosity Launches aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
Ben Cooper
Curiosity on Mars. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
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Curiosity on Mars. Photo courtesy of Spacepoint.
NASA/JPL

Did you know that a robot has been collecting samples of rocks on Mars?

Well, the Mars rover Perseverance has been driving around a crater, a possible lakebed, drilling for rock samples, and caching them in the hopes NASA can get them from the Red Planet back to Earth to see if they contain proof of past life on Mars.

That’s what Tanja Bosak has been working on. She’s an experimental geobiologist and the Returned Sample Science Co-Lead for the mission and she’s coming to JUMP in Boise on Sept. 26 for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots!

When we heard about the March of the Robots, we had to know more, so we asked Spacepoint if they could help us get in touch with some of the people involved with the missions and they connected us with Bosak and Kyle Averill, the president and co-founder of Spacepoint.

Find out more about other robot missions at our Space Robots page!

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Idaho Matters Mars RoverMarsSpace
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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