Boise State Public Radio News
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:39 AM MST
Laundry
/
NPR

Experience public radio in a whole new way! Below are instructions for accessing Boise State Public Radio on your smart speaker device, making it easier than ever to stay connected.

Amazon Alexa | Google Home | Apple HomePod

Amazon Alexa

Your smart speaker just got smarter. With a few simple commands, you can access the entire world of Boise State Public Radio and NPR – all the latest news, popular podcasts and discussions of the day. Give any of the utterances below a try and hear public radio stories come alive on your Alexa-enabled device.

Here are some general commands:

"Alexa, ask NPR to play Boise State Public Radio."

"Alexa, ask NPR to play Boise State Public Radio Music."

"Alexa, ask NPR to play Boise State Public Radio Jazz."

"Alexa, play the latest news from NPR." Hear the latest five-minute newscast, updated every hour.

"Alexa, play the latest episode of the Idaho Matters podcast."

"Alexa, play the latest episode of The Connector: Idaho Daily News podcast."

For more information on how to maximize your Alexa listening experience, click here.

Google Home

The entire network of public radio is at your command. With a few simple utterances, you can access the entire world of Boise State Public Radio and NPR – all the latest news, popular podcasts and discussions of the day. Give any of the commands below a try and hear public radio stories come alive on Google Home voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant.

Here are some general commands:

"Ok Google, play Boise State Public Radio."

"OK Google, play the Idaho Matters podcast."

"Ok Google, play The Connector: Idaho Daily News podcast."

"Ok Google, play the latest news from NPR." Hear the latest five-minute newscast, updated every hour.

For more information on how to maximize your Google Assistant listening experience, click here.

Apple HomePod

Give any of the utterances below a try and hear NPR's critically acclaimed, audio-rich stories come alive on your HomePod, or any device that supports Siri.

Here are all of the commands that currently work with your smart speaker:

"Hey Siri, play NPR News Boise State Public Radio."

"Hey Siri, play the latest news from NPR."

"Hey Siri, play Idaho Matters podcast."

"Hey Siri, subscribe to The Connector: Idaho Daily News podcast."

"Hey Siri, play this faster" or "Hey Siri, play this slower."

Because Apple Music does not permit third-party "music-only" radio stations, the only way to play our music services through your HomePod is via AirPlay. We recommend using the free Boise State Public Radio app to play our music or jazz steam, then using AirPlay to send the audio to your HomePod speaker.
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
