Boise State Public Radio wins five regional Murrow awards

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published May 13, 2024 at 11:13 AM MDT
Radio Television Digital News Association

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the 2024 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards winners. Boise State Public Radio has been honored with five awards this year.

The Murrow Awards are the "embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism."

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Reporter James Dawson won the excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category for his story on the fight over gender affirming care in Idaho. Last year, as the Idaho House debated whether or not to charge doctors with a felony if they prescribe cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers, or perform sex-reassignment surgery – something that isn’t done in the state – two narratives appeared: one of a deliberative and lengthy process with several safeguards protecting patients, and another claiming the complete opposite.

Dr. Marvin Alviso
Politics & Government
Rhetoric and the data: The fight over gender-affirming care in Idaho
James Dawson

News Documentary

Idaho Matters received the award for its news documentary on the importance of menopause knowledge. Experts spoke about the difference between early perimenopause, perimenopause and menopause; symptoms and temporary treatments; misinformation around hormone replacement therapy; sexual health and how to advocate for yourself to get the help and treatment you need.

Health
Idaho Matters discusses the importance of menopause knowledge
Gemma Gaudette

News Series

Our news series Expressive Idaho featuring master folk artists and apprentices here in Idaho won the award for News Series. Folk art is found in everyday objects and expressions: it tells us a bit about who we are and where we came from.

Expressive Idaho is produced in partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program, with funding support from Jennifer Dickey and Andy Huang, Dr. Suzanne Allen, MD and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Expressive Idaho

Podcast

The Sundance: From Deep History, A Way Forward, from our podcast Mustang hosted by Ashley Ahearn, won the podcast award. Ashley joined Dr. Running Horse Collin on her ancestral lands in the Black Hills of South Dakota during the time of the Sundance Ceremony.

Listen to Mustang wherever you get your podcasts.

Yvette Running Horse Collin with her horses at the Sacred Way Sanctuary.
Arts & Culture
8. The Sundance: From deep history, a way forward
Ashley Ahearn

Sports Reporting

Reporter Julie Luchetta won the award for Sports Reporting for her story on the Boise-based Afghan Football Club. The Toofan Football Club was started six years ago by local Afghan refugees.

Toofan means Thunderstorm in Afghan language. The team came up with the name after seeing the younger players rushing the ball towards the goal like hurricanes.

Action shot of two players from each team running after the ball, with the goal keeper and another Afghan United F.C. player looking on from the goal area in the background. The Toofan jerseys are light blue with white shorts while the visiting team's uniforms are white jerseys with dark blue shorts.
Sports & Recreation
Boise-based Afghan football club brings home the Refugee Championship Soccer Cup
Julie Luchetta

Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

