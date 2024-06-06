Boise State Public Radio wins three PMJA awards for 2023 reporting

Boise State Public Radio News took home three second place awards at the national Public Media Journalists Association's (PMJA) annual contest.



Documentary

The Idaho Matters team won second place in the Documentary category for its episode "Idaho Matters discusses the importance of menopause knowledge." Gemma Gaudette spoke with three experts in the field about the difference between early perimenopause, perimenopause and menopause; symptoms and temporary treatments; misinformation around hormone replacement therapy; sexual health and how to advocate for yourself to get the help and treatment you need.

Listen • 43:09 Idaho Matters Idaho Matters discusses the importance of menopause knowledge Approximately half of all Americans will go through menopause. However, it remains an under-discussed topic, leaving many scared and uninformed about the changes they are experiencing. Listen • 43:09

News/Public Affairs Program

Idaho Matters snagged another second place award in the News/Public Affairs Program category for "Breaking Down Election Day Results with Idaho Matters," when Gemma Gaudette spoke with Kevin Richert with Idaho Education News, Scott McIntosh with the Idaho Statesman, James Dawson from Boise State Public Radio and McKay Cunningham, the Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho to break down the results of the 2023 November election. This included Boise Mayor Lauren McLean winning reelection, Eagle needing a runoff election for the city's top job and most voters saying yes to expanding the Ada County Jail but falling short of passing the $49 million bond.

Listen • 43:43 Idaho Matters Breaking down Election Day results with Idaho Matters Election Day is officially over, so Idaho Matters sat down to take a look at who won, who lost and what passed on the ballots. Listen • 43:43

Spot News

Reporter Rachel Cohen received second place in the Spot News category for her story on quagga mussel larvae being detected for the first time in an Idaho waterway. In this story, Cohen reported on Governor Brad Little's reaction, the state's investment history in trying to prevent the invasive mussel, and resources for boat decontamination. She then went on to follow the quagga mussel story and document the state's eradication efforts.

Listen • 1:47 Environment Invasive quagga mussel larvae detected for first time in Idaho waterway The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Monday it had detected invasive quagga mussel larvae in the Snake River in Twin Falls. Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is closed. Listen • 1:47

Entries from Boise State Public Radio were judged alongside other public radio stations of similar size: mid-sized newsrooms with eight to fifteen full-time staff.