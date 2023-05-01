Boise State Public Radio wins 20 awards at Idaho Press Club

Boise State Public Radio took home 20 awards over the weekend from the Idaho Press Club Best of 2022 contest.

The Idaho Matters team won several awards for their reporting and interviews and reporters James Dawson, Rachel Cohen and Julie Luchetta received awards for their work. We also saw awards for Best Website, and for the first time, Best Use of Social Media for our Instagram account.

Political Report - Daily Print

1st: Audrey Dutton, James Dawson - Idaho Capital Sun & Boise State Public Radio - Idaho extremists target judges, prosecutors, health workers in doxxing campaigns

General Excellence - Audio

1st: Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Idaho Matters 2022

General News Report - Audio

1st: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette - What does the Roe v. Wade reversal mean for Idaho?

2nd: Julie Luchetta - Activists, students raise concerns over reproductive health access following University of Idaho memo

Election Report - Audio

1st: Julie Luchetta - Can a growing Latino voting block change the outcome of Idaho elections?

2nd: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette - Breaking down the general election results with Idaho Matters

Spot News Report - Audio

2nd: James Dawson - Alleged victim walks out of courtroom in von Ehlinger rape trial

3rd: Julie Luchetta - ‘You’re not alone’: Boise Pride wraps up peacefully with high attendance

Watchdog/Investigative Report - Audio

1st: James Dawson - Far-right activists set to spend big on state legislative races

Serious Feature Report - Audio

1st: Rachel Cohen - Advocates say one of the biggest threats to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is outside its boundaries

3rd: James Dawson - Young drag performer on Boise Pride backlash: ‘It’s infuriating to the 10th degree’

Light Feature Report - Audio

1st: Rachel Cohen, James Dawson, Sáša Woodruff - Stories After Dark

Interview - Audio

2nd: Samatha Wright - A chat with fretless guitar master Ned Evett

3rd: Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright - Boise’s own Curtis Stigers talks about his new album

News Talk Show

1st: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette - Boise hearings on Interfaith Sanctuary spark conversation on housing and homelessness

Use of Sound - Audio

1st: James Dawson - Baking at midnight? Ciabatta be kiddin’ me!

2nd: Julie Luchetta - A night sheltering from the dark at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise

Food Photography

1st: James Dawson - Baking at midnight? Ciabatta be kiddin’ me!

James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio Michael Runsvold, founder and head baker of Acme Bakeshop, dusts loaves of bread with flour before they're baked.

Best Website

2nd: Katie Kloppenburg, Lacey Daley - boisestatepublicradio.org

Best Use of Social Media

2nd: Katie Kloppenburg - Boise State Public Radio Instagram