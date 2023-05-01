Boise State Public Radio wins 20 awards at Idaho Press Club
Boise State Public Radio took home 20 awards over the weekend from the Idaho Press Club Best of 2022 contest.
The Idaho Matters team won several awards for their reporting and interviews and reporters James Dawson, Rachel Cohen and Julie Luchetta received awards for their work. We also saw awards for Best Website, and for the first time, Best Use of Social Media for our Instagram account.
Political Report - Daily Print
1st: Audrey Dutton, James Dawson - Idaho Capital Sun & Boise State Public Radio - Idaho extremists target judges, prosecutors, health workers in doxxing campaigns
General Excellence - Audio
1st: Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski - Idaho Matters 2022
General News Report - Audio
1st: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette - What does the Roe v. Wade reversal mean for Idaho?
2nd: Julie Luchetta - Activists, students raise concerns over reproductive health access following University of Idaho memo
Election Report - Audio
1st: Julie Luchetta - Can a growing Latino voting block change the outcome of Idaho elections?
2nd: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette - Breaking down the general election results with Idaho Matters
Spot News Report - Audio
2nd: James Dawson - Alleged victim walks out of courtroom in von Ehlinger rape trial
3rd: Julie Luchetta - ‘You’re not alone’: Boise Pride wraps up peacefully with high attendance
Watchdog/Investigative Report - Audio
1st: James Dawson - Far-right activists set to spend big on state legislative races
Serious Feature Report - Audio
1st: Rachel Cohen - Advocates say one of the biggest threats to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is outside its boundaries
3rd: James Dawson - Young drag performer on Boise Pride backlash: ‘It’s infuriating to the 10th degree’
Light Feature Report - Audio
1st: Rachel Cohen, James Dawson, Sáša Woodruff - Stories After Dark
Interview - Audio
2nd: Samatha Wright - A chat with fretless guitar master Ned Evett
3rd: Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright - Boise’s own Curtis Stigers talks about his new album
News Talk Show
1st: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette - Boise hearings on Interfaith Sanctuary spark conversation on housing and homelessness
Use of Sound - Audio
1st: James Dawson - Baking at midnight? Ciabatta be kiddin’ me!
2nd: Julie Luchetta - A night sheltering from the dark at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise
Food Photography
1st: James Dawson - Baking at midnight? Ciabatta be kiddin’ me!
Best Website
2nd: Katie Kloppenburg, Lacey Daley - boisestatepublicradio.org
Best Use of Social Media
2nd: Katie Kloppenburg - Boise State Public Radio Instagram
You can find the full list of winners here.