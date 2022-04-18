Boise hearings on Interfaith Sanctuary spark conversation on housing and homelessness

It was over a year ago in January of 2021 when officials at Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter in downtown Boise said they were buying a building on State Street .

The plan was to move Interfaith to the much bigger building and double the shelter’s ability to serve people experiencing homelessness.

Fast forward to four oclock on Monday when the Boise City Council starts five days of live testimony - both for and against - Interfaith’s move and then takes a vote that will decide the shelter’s future…one way or another.