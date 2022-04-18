© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Boise hearings on Interfaith Sanctuary spark conversation on housing and homelessness

Published April 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM MDT
Interfaith Sanctuary_1022.jpeg
Interfaith Sanctuary
/
Interfaith Sanctuary Facebook Page

It was over a year ago in January of 2021 when officials at Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter in downtown Boise said they were buying a building on State Street.

The plan was to move Interfaith to the much bigger building and double the shelter’s ability to serve people experiencing homelessness.

Fast forward to four oclock on Monday when the Boise City Council starts five days of live testimony - both for and against - Interfaith’s move and then takes a vote that will decide the shelter’s future…one way or another.

Gemma takes a deep dive into the problem of housing and homelessness in Boise and other areas of Idaho. She also looks at the housing crunch outside Idaho as too many are “Priced Out” of a place to live.

Tags

Idaho Matters Interfaith SanctuaryHomelessnessHousing Prices
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright