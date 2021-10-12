Former Idaho lawmaker accused of rape is due in court Wednesday

Update 10/13/21 at 11:13 a.m.

Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s first court appearance shed no new light on the two felony charges he faces.

Von Ehlinger appeared over Zoom Wednesday morning, saying he understood the allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Judge John Hawley scheduled a preliminary hearing for the case on Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

You can read the original story below

Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The criminal complaint filed against von Ehlinger last month was made public Tuesday. It alleges the former Republican lawmaker of having non-consensual oral sex with a woman in March, as well as penetrating her with his finger.

He said the sex was consensual.

The woman was identified only by her initials and all probable cause evidence has been sealed by a judge.

A 19-year-old legislative staffer, whose initials match those of the woman in the criminal complaint, accused von Ehlinger of similar crimes in March. Boise State Public Radio doesn’t identify alleged sexual assault victims.

The accusations prompted a legislative ethics hearing in April, after which von Ehlinger resigned his House seat.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday afternoon after being extradited from Georgia and was eventually released.

Von Ehlinger will be arraigned before Judge John Hawley at 9:30 a.m.

