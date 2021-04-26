How Doxxing And Shaming Sexual Assault Accusers Can Traumatize Idaho Victims

When rape allegations surfaced two weeks ago against Lewiston state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, many of his colleagues rushed to support him. One way some of them did that? By publicly releasing his accuser’s name.

At least one lawmaker, some far right blogs and others released the legislative staffer’s name in disparaging social media posts or in newsletters. Some even shared her photograph and details about her life.

In the meantime, Boise Police are conducting an investigation into the allegations and Rep. von Ehlinger denies the charges saying the encounter in March was consensual.

Idaho Matters talks with journalist Rebecca Boone with the Associated Press and Dr. Beronica Salazar with the Women and Children’s Alliance.

