Judge denies former lawmaker's request for new rape trial

Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not get a new trial, according to an Idaho District Court Judge, after he was convicted earlier this year of raping and sexually assaulting a legislative intern.

Judge Michael Reardon denied von Ehlinger’s motion to acquit him or grant a new trial Thursday after his attorney Jon Cox said he had new, undiscovered evidence to present.

That witness, who said she worked with the then 19-year-old legislative intern, was only allowed to give limited testimony before prosecutors moved to dismiss her.

The witness admitted to telling a law enforcement officer that the victim told her she hadn’t wanted von Ehlinger’s penis in her mouth and that she had turned her head away during the rape.

Von Ehlinger will face sentencing Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Ada County Courthouse.

