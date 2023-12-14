University of Idaho announces demolition date for house where students were killed

The University of Idaho announced Thursday the King Street house where four students were killed will be demolished on Thursday, Dec. 28. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead in the home on Nov. 13, 2022.

The demolition was postponed after investigators and the prosecution asked for access to the house in October. The FBI was at the house building various exhibits and making a physical model of the home.

The defense team for Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing the students, will access the home Dec. 14 and 15, possibly taking photos, measurements and drone footage of the home as they prepare for trial.

After this, the University of Idaho will begin preparing to demolish the home. The demolition is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 and may take several days to completely clear the site.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” President Scott Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

The University wrote in a news release the decision to tear down the home over the winter break is an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in the area.

Because of the gag order imposed by the court, no information or comment will be provided by the defense, prosecutor’s offices, investigators or law enforcement.

A trial date for Kohberger has not been set. The State of Idaho says public hearings in the case will be livestreamed by the court.