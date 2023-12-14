© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Idaho announces demolition date for house where students were killed

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published December 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.
Ted S. Warren
/
Associated Press
FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.

The University of Idaho announced Thursday the King Street house where four students were killed will be demolished on Thursday, Dec. 28. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found dead in the home on Nov. 13, 2022.

The demolition was postponed after investigators and the prosecution asked for access to the house in October. The FBI was at the house building various exhibits and making a physical model of the home.

The defense team for Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing the students, will access the home Dec. 14 and 15, possibly taking photos, measurements and drone footage of the home as they prepare for trial.

After this, the University of Idaho will begin preparing to demolish the home. The demolition is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 and may take several days to completely clear the site.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” President Scott Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

The University wrote in a news release the decision to tear down the home over the winter break is an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in the area.

Because of the gag order imposed by the court, no information or comment will be provided by the defense, prosecutor’s offices, investigators or law enforcement.

A trial date for Kohberger has not been set. The State of Idaho says public hearings in the case will be livestreamed by the court.

Tags
News University Of IdahoBryan Kohberger
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate