A man is facing six counts of vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash in Idaho Falls
Six people died after the pickup truck crashed into a van carrying 15 passengers mid May in Idaho Falls. All of the van passengers were Mexican citizens, who were here as temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas.
The nine other passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
The truck driver, 26-year-old Luis Garcia-Díaz, was hospitalized. Idaho State Police arrested him on Friday, after he was released from the hospital. He now faces six counts of felony vehicular manslaughter.
He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.