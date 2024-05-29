A man is facing six counts of vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash in Idaho Falls

Six people died after the pickup truck crashed into a van carrying 15 passengers mid May in Idaho Falls. All of the van passengers were Mexican citizens, who were here as temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas.

The nine other passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The truck driver, 26-year-old Luis Garcia-Díaz, was hospitalized. Idaho State Police arrested him on Friday, after he was released from the hospital. He now faces six counts of felony vehicular manslaughter.

Bonneville County Sheriff / Bonneville County Jail (Inmate List) Luis Garcia-Díaz was taken into custody on Friday, after he was discharged from the hospital. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.