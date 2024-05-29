© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A man is facing six counts of vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash in Idaho Falls

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:28 PM MDT
Six people died after the pickup truck crashed into a van carrying 15 passengers mid May in Idaho Falls. All of the van passengers were Mexican citizens, who were here as temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas.

The nine other passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The truck driver, 26-year-old Luis Garcia-Díaz, was hospitalized. Idaho State Police arrested him on Friday, after he was released from the hospital. He now faces six counts of felony vehicular manslaughter.

Luis Garcia-Díaz was taken into custody on Friday, after he was discharged from the hospital. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.
News MexicoIdaho State PoliceMigrant FarmworkersIdaho Falls
Mónica Esquivel
