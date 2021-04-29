Boise's Valley Regional Transit Tries To Get People Back On The Bus

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, public transit around the world has taken a hit. Concerns over transmission of the coronavirus has made passengers wary of taking trains and buses and caused a lot of public transit officials to scramble to prop up systems financially.

Valley Regional Transit is the largest metro transit agency in Idaho, and serves the Treasure Valley with buses and carpool options. Idaho Matters checks-in with executive director Kelli Badesheim to learn more.

