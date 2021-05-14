Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 14, 2021
Friday is here — and so is the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable — where we get you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
We cover an end (sort of) to the legislative session, what the CDC's new mask guidance means for Idaho and vaccinations, a new property tax measure, businesses recovering and much more.
Our panel today:
- Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News
- Scott McIntosh from the Idaho Statesman
- Audrey Dutton with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Joe Parris of KTVB-TV