Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 14, 2021

Published May 14, 2021 at 2:11 PM MDT
gov_brad_little_face_mask.jpeg
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman

Friday is here — and so is the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable — where we get you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

We cover an end (sort of) to the legislative session, what the CDC's new mask guidance means for Idaho and vaccinations, a new property tax measure, businesses recovering and much more.

Our panel today:

  • Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News
  • Scott McIntosh from the Idaho Statesman
  • Audrey Dutton with the Idaho Capital Sun
  • Joe Parris of KTVB-TV

Tags

Idaho Matters2021 LegislatureEducation FundingCOVID-19 VaccineProperty Taxes
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
