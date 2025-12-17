Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: 2025 Year in Review
2025 was a momentous year in medicine. There were outbreaks of measles, bird flu, m-pox, screwworm, botulism and whooping cough. The use of GLP-1 drugs exploded, and breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s research gave some hope to millions of Americans.
And the second Trump administration made waves in how we approach medicine.
Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, has been our guide each Wednesday throughout the year, keeping us informed about all the factors that may impact our health. He joined Idaho Matters for a look back at 2025.