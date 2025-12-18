© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

What to Watch: Our best film pick, a new musical and holiday fun

By Samantha Wright
Published December 18, 2025 at 2:09 PM MST
A black clapboard, popcorn spelling out of a bucket and two cinema tickets.
Canva
File Photo: A black clapboard, popcorn spelling out of a bucket and two cinema tickets.

As we approach the end of 2025, one big question remains: which film truly deserves the title of Best Film of the Year?

We’ll give you our pick, plus there’s a new musical coming out on Christmas Day. And since the holidays are upon us, it's the perfect time to look back at 50 years of Saturday Night Live holiday skits.

Our resident movie critic and Morning Edition host, George Prentice, joined Idaho Matters to give us an idea of What to Watch.

Idaho Matters What to watchMoviesTV
