Turning food waste into hope: Rolling Tomato's mission to feed those in need

Once you’ve gone home from your favorite restaurant after a delicious meal and they close the doors for the night, what happens to the food that wasn’t sold?

Most of the time, it goes into the trashcan, adding to the needless waste that stacks up in our landfills.

But what if there was a group that gathered up those meals and the extra food and produce and somehow got them to local organizations that serve those in need?

Turns out, there is. Since 2017, Rolling Tomato has been recovering more and more meals and will provide 350,000 pounds of food this year to those who need it.

The organization is one of 122 nonprofits submitted to Giving Tuesday at Boise State Public Radio, where we highlight organizations doing inspiring work in our communities. They are one of two recipients of $1,000 in on-air messaging.

Julie D'Agostino is the founder and executive director of Rolling Tomato, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.