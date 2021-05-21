Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 21, 2021
Need a digest of the news around Idaho? The Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable has you covered. We cover a big announcement in the Republican primary for governor, layoffs and a shutdown of a high-profile Caldwell construction company, where the state stands with COVID-19 mask measures, and the latest on an Idaho prisoner who is seeking clemency from the death penalty.
On today's panel:
- Don Day of BoiseDev
- Melissa Davlin of IPTV and Idaho Reports
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris