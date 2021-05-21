© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 21, 2021

Published May 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM MDT
idaho_flag_capitol_dome_inside.jpg
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Need a digest of the news around Idaho? The Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable has you covered. We cover a big announcement in the Republican primary for governor, layoffs and a shutdown of a high-profile Caldwell construction company, where the state stands with COVID-19 mask measures, and the latest on an Idaho prisoner who is seeking clemency from the death penalty.

On today's panel:

  • Don Day of BoiseDev
  • Melissa Davlin of IPTV and Idaho Reports
  • Kelcie Moseley-Morris

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19Janice McGeachinBrad LittleIndiedwell
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
