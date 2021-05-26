Idaho COVID-19 Vaccinations Continue To Drop With Surplus On Hand
Since beginning the vaccination program less than six months ago, the United States has fully vaccinated 50% of the country's adults. And vaccines in children 12 and older are also on the rise.
However, Idaho continues to be in the bottom tier of states when it comes to vaccination rates. Idaho Matters digs into this issue and answers your questions.
Our medical panel today:
- Dr. David Pate, member of Idaho's coronavirus task force and former CEO of St. Luke's
- Dr. Bart Hill, St. Luke's Vice President and Chief Quality Officer