Idaho COVID-19 Vaccinations Continue To Drop With Surplus On Hand

Published May 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT
Since beginning the vaccination program less than six months ago, the United States has fully vaccinated 50% of the country's adults. And vaccines in children 12 and older are also on the rise.

However, Idaho continues to be in the bottom tier of states when it comes to vaccination rates. Idaho Matters digs into this issue and answers your questions.

Our medical panel today:

  • Dr. David Pate, member of Idaho's coronavirus task force and former CEO of St. Luke's
  • Dr. Bart Hill, St. Luke's Vice President and Chief Quality Officer

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
