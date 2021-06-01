© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

A Podcast About Learning To Love Birding During The Pandemic

Published June 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT
Keith Russell
Jacqueline Larma/AP
/
AP
Keith Russell, right, program manager of urban conservation at Audubon Pennsylvania, listens for bird songs while conducting a breeding bird census, at Wissahickon Valley Park Friday, June 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The viral video of a white woman targeting a Black bird watcher in New York's Central Park has renewed attention to how the great outdoors can often be far from great for Black people. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

The pandemic has forced us to consider old and new hobbies. For many people living in the Mountain West, heading outdoors was an answer to the cramped sameness of staying at home all day to avoid spreading COVID-19.

But for one woman in Boston, going outdoors was not in her nature. However, she came to a new appreciation of her surroundings in part by befriending some chirping friends in trees. This special podcast presentation comes from our friends at BirdNote, called Bring Birds Back.

Idaho Matters shares this special episode of the Bring Birds Back podcast from BirdNote.

Tags

Idaho MattersBird Watching
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill