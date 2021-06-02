© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Doctor And Former Health System CEO Reflects On Pandemic Lessons

Published June 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM MDT
David Pate_Idaho Statesman.jpeg
Katherine Jones
/
Idaho Statesman

Dr. David Pate has become a regular voice on Idaho Matters during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing his knowledge as the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and as a volunteer member of the governor's coronavirus task force. For 14 months, he and other physicians and medical experts from St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus Health System have answered listener questions about the virus. Today, we're reflecting with Pate on how the pandemic changed all of us — and what lessons he hopes our state and the world has learned.

(Plus: we hear from Pate's miniature Dachshund "Augie" who has joined our remote broadcast on occasion — unintentionally but adorably! — throughout our weekly "doctor roundtable" show. Good dog, Augie.)

AUGIE_DR_DAVID_PATE.JPG
Dr. David Pate's miniature Dachshund "Augie."

Tags

Idaho MattersDoctor RoundtableCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette