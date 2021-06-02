Idaho Doctor And Former Health System CEO Reflects On Pandemic Lessons

Dr. David Pate has become a regular voice on Idaho Matters during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing his knowledge as the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and as a volunteer member of the governor's coronavirus task force. For 14 months, he and other physicians and medical experts from St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus Health System have answered listener questions about the virus. Today, we're reflecting with Pate on how the pandemic changed all of us — and what lessons he hopes our state and the world has learned.

(Plus: we hear from Pate's miniature Dachshund "Augie" who has joined our remote broadcast on occasion — unintentionally but adorably! — throughout our weekly "doctor roundtable" show. Good dog, Augie.)