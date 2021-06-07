After 35 Years, Idaho Public Television Leader To Retire In July

Idaho Public Television has a long history in the state. Founded in 1965, its roots go back even further than the Corporation for Public Broadcasting which helps fund public media outlets—including Boise State Public Radio. In addition to federal funding, Idaho PTV is supported by its many contributing members and relies on direct support from the state legislature. This funding that has come under debate in recent years .

Ron Pisaneschi has been a big part of Idaho PTV's four decades-long story. He’s been the general manager of the station for 8 years, and has worked there—in total—for more than 35 years. Now, he’s set to retire from Idaho PTV after a long and dynamic career. Idaho Matters checks-in with Pisaneschi as he reflects on this moment.

