The Forgotten Story Of 'The Horse Queen Of Idaho'

Have you heard of the “horse queen of Idaho?” The moniker belongs to Kittie Wilkins, who ran the Wilkins Horse Company in Idaho's Owyhee County around the turn of the 20th Century.

At its height her herd was close to 10,0000, and her reputation as the only woman whose sole occupation was horse trading gained her notoriety in newspapers in San Francisco, Boston and elsewhere.

Philip Homan is on a mission to make sure her story is remembered in the 21st Century. Idaho Matters talks with the Idaho State University associate professor about his research on Wilkins.

