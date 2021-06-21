© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Ed News Reports On 5,000 Student Enrollment Dip At Colleges

Published June 21, 2021 at 1:59 PM MDT

One of the sectors hit hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic was higher education. A new series from Idaho Education News illuminates how "getting back to normal" may be more challenging for colleges and universities due to a decline in enrollment going back to fall 2019.

Enrollment has fallen by at least 5% at almost every public college and university, says Idaho Education News senior reporter Kevin Richert. Idaho Matters gets the scoop from Richert on this major setback for higher education in the state.

Tags

Idaho MattersHigher EducationEnrollment
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
