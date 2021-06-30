What We Know And Don't Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant In Idaho

We've heard about the Delta variant that first was identified in India and is now spreading around the U.S. But what exactly is known about it, and what does it mean for Idaho's low vaccination rate?

Idaho Matters talks about this with Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force. Plus: we ask Pate about the dangers that come with this week's historic heat wave in Idaho, and how to protect ourselves from heat-related health issues.