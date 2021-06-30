© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

What We Know And Don't Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant In Idaho

Published June 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM MDT
ap_covid_shot_vaccine.jpg
AP Images

We've heard about the Delta variant that first was identified in India and is now spreading around the U.S. But what exactly is known about it, and what does it mean for Idaho's low vaccination rate?

Idaho Matters talks about this with Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force. Plus: we ask Pate about the dangers that come with this week's historic heat wave in Idaho, and how to protect ourselves from heat-related health issues.

Idaho MattersCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19Heat 2021Doctor Roundtable
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
