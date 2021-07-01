Boise Airport Takes Off With New NYC Flight As Travel Rebounds To Pre-Pandemic Levels

When COVID-19 hit and shut down Idaho in March 2020, the Boise Airport ground to a halt. But officials and airlines adapted to the "new normal" and the airport rebounded faster than other transportation hubs in the U.S. Now, it may be busier than ever.

So where is the airport headed next? Beginning Friday, JetBlue will operate a new direct flight to New York City. As Idaho Matters learns from Airport Director Rebecca Hupp, it's the flight to be added to a growing number of direct destinations.

