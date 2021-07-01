© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Boise Airport Takes Off With New NYC Flight As Travel Rebounds To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Published July 1, 2021 at 2:59 PM MDT
BOI_0617Moscowflights12.jpeg
SARAH A. MILLER
/
Idaho Statesman
People wait in the concourse on June 17 at the Boise Airport, which had inaugural flights for service to Austin, Texas, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

When COVID-19 hit and shut down Idaho in March 2020, the Boise Airport ground to a halt. But officials and airlines adapted to the "new normal" and the airport rebounded faster than other transportation hubs in the U.S. Now, it may be busier than ever.

So where is the airport headed next? Beginning Friday, JetBlue will operate a new direct flight to New York City. As Idaho Matters learns from Airport Director Rebecca Hupp, it's the flight to be added to a growing number of direct destinations.

Tags

Idaho MattersBoise AirportTransportation
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
