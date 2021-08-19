As Idaho Kids Return To School, Expert Shares Tips On How Parents Can Improve Communication
If you’re a parent, you've probably had conversations that have shocked you with just how badly the went with your child. That same child who wouldn’t stop asking “why” non-stop at age four… basically stops talking to you around age 12.
Idaho Matters talks with Ned Johnson, a child psychologist who co-authored the new book "What Do You Say?" about how to talk with kids to build motivation, stress tolerance and a happy home.