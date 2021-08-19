© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

As Idaho Kids Return To School, Expert Shares Tips On How Parents Can Improve Communication

Published August 19, 2021 at 1:41 PM MDT

If you’re a parent, you've probably had conversations that have shocked you with just how badly the went with your child. That same child who wouldn’t stop asking “why” non-stop at age four… basically stops talking to you around age 12.

Idaho Matters talks with Ned Johnson, a child psychologist who co-authored the new book "What Do You Say?" about how to talk with kids to build motivation, stress tolerance and a happy home.

Tags

Idaho MattersChildrenPsychology
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette