Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 3, 2021
Idaho Matters Friday Reporter Roundtable digs into news that made headlines this week—plus what you may have missed. On today's show: an Afghan journalist’s harrowing escape from Kabul through the lens of a Boise-based reporter, COVID-19 in schools, how the extreme drought is affecting farmers and more.
Our panel:
- Kevin Richert, Idaho Education News
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun
- Rachel Spacek, Idaho Statesman
- Heath Druzin, Boise-based freelance reporter