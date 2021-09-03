© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 3, 2021

Published September 3, 2021 at 1:56 PM MDT
COVID-19 Children Testing
Marta Lavandier/AP
/
AP
FILE- Jonathan Pagliarulo, 11, gets tested for COVID-19, after vaccinated family members tested positive for the virus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Several Florida pediatric hospitals are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases as schools reopen and the delta variant surges. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Idaho Matters Friday Reporter Roundtable digs into news that made headlines this week—plus what you may have missed. On today's show: an Afghan journalist’s harrowing escape from Kabul through the lens of a Boise-based reporter, COVID-19 in schools, how the extreme drought is affecting farmers and more.

Our panel:

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19AfghanistanBrad LittleDroughtJanice McGeachin
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright