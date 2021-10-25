Author takes on the criminalization of Black youth in new book
The Rage of Innocence: How American Criminalizes Black Youth is a new book that confronts our country’s irrational manufactured fears of Black youth and makes a powerfully compelling case that the crisis in racist American policing begins with its relationship to Black children.
Author Kristin Henning drew upon 25 years of experience representing Black youth in DC's juvenile courts. She joins Idaho Matters for a deeper conversation about her new book.