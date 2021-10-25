© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Author takes on the criminalization of Black youth in new book

Published October 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM MDT

The Rage of Innocence: How American Criminalizes Black Youth is a new book that confronts our country’s irrational manufactured fears of Black youth and makes a powerfully compelling case that the crisis in racist American policing begins with its relationship to Black children.

Author Kristin Henning drew upon 25 years of experience representing Black youth in DC's juvenile courts. She joins Idaho Matters for a deeper conversation about her new book.

Idaho MattersRacePolice BrutalityYouthRacism
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
